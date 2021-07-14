ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 84,734 shares.The stock last traded at $195.67 and had previously closed at $203.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total transaction of $2,568,385.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,499,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.02, for a total value of $3,099,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,990,118.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,868 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,592 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8,866.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter worth $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 91.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

