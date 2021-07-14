Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) traded down 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $87.56 and last traded at $87.75. 14,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 183,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.86.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 0.27.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $86,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,673. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $25,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock worth $325,351 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Middlesex Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Middlesex Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Middlesex Water by 75.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

