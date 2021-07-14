2,750,000 Shares in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Bought by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXMD. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.11.

In related news, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $46,022.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $70,404.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,383 shares of company stock worth $143,918 in the last three months. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.03. 152,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,843,510. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.19.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

