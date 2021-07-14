Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 50.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CFO Rajat Taneja sold 2,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $227,001.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,347 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,502. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.56.

V traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.29. 221,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,863,236. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $477.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.60. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $242.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.