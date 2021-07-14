Progeny 3 Inc. Invests $10.87 Million in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 347,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,000. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises about 4.3% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Progeny 3 Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 706.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA:EWU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,025. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $34.26.

