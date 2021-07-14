Perceptive Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,949 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Harmony Biosciences worth $10,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRMY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ HRMY traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $28.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 142.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $52.74.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

