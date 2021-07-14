Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $371,000 Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.9% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 2.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

BMI traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.85. 1,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.08. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.53 and a 12 month high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.