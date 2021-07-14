Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Purchases 3,302 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USAC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 424,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 17,771 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 320,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 120,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 100,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. 23.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USAC stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.74. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,408. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $16.94.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $157.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.58 million. Analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently -954.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USAC shares. TheStreet raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. USA Compression Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

