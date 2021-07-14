Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,241,000 after acquiring an additional 66,565 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 5,746.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 327,304 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 300,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 137,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 119,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

NYSE SUN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.66. 4,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,014. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.68.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. Sunoco had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 434.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.