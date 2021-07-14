Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $4,205,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Xylem by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Xylem by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 18.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after acquiring an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Xylem by 5.7% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Argus started coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,655,821 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.86. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $121.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.