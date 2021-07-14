Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $7.28 Million Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mplx comprises about 1.7% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPLX. Arch Capital Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,154,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,481,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,002,000 after acquiring an additional 233,680 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,880,000 after acquiring an additional 943,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 85.1% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 87,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPLX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Mplx stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 42,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.70%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

