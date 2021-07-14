EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.95 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 140.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,538 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,519 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,967 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after purchasing an additional 624,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.21.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.13. The company had a trading volume of 58,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.19. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.73 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

