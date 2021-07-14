The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CEO Susan Patricia Griffith Sells 40,578 Shares

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 40,578 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $4,024,120.26.

Susan Patricia Griffith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Progressive alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00.

Shares of NYSE:PGR remained flat at $$97.79 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 102,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.93. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $80.45 and a 52-week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, cut their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter worth $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.