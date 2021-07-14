AMEPAY 1-Day Volume Hits $41,652.00 (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. AMEPAY has a market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $41,652.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00042355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00115073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00151181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,742.23 or 1.00002230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.43 or 0.00948127 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

