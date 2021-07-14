Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) CEO James A. Squires Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) CEO James A. Squires sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.21, for a total transaction of $19,754,700.00.

NSC traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.33. The company had a trading volume of 35,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $173.39 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,920,000 after buying an additional 418,486 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,973 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

