Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CMO Allison Dew Sells 85,917 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of DELL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.78. 87,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,792. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.08 and a 1 year high of $104.62. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.29.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
