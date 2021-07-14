Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Up 59.8% Over Last Week

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0806 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $35.97 million and $173,934.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 59.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00042355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00115073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00151181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,742.23 or 1.00002230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $310.43 or 0.00948127 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

