Cannell Capital LLC Invests $329,000 in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,354,000. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,142,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,664,000. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 61,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 15,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.45. 140,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,389,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.73.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.