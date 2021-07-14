Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 98.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,722 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 24,722 shares during the period. SEA accounts for approximately 0.4% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $11,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SEA by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,407,770,000 after buying an additional 4,847,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,158,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SEA by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,228,228,000 after buying an additional 2,139,631 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after buying an additional 1,861,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,557,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.48. The stock had a trading volume of 33,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,741. The stock has a market cap of $144.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $101.70 and a 1 year high of $297.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.58.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

