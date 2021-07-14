Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Position Boosted by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Magellan Health worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Magellan Health by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

MGLN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.26. The stock had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,858. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $95.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.28.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.67. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.