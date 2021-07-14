Brokerages Anticipate Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.41. Barnes Group reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $60,996.00. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of B. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Barnes Group by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.85. 1,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,712. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.26. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $57.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

