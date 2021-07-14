iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $547,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,447 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,190.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,696,000 after purchasing an additional 978,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,992,000 after purchasing an additional 778,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granger Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $111,291,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,093. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $112.45 and a 1 year high of $163.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

