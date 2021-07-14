Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,011,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,176,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPHYU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,075,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,777,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,604,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,693,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,082,000.

EPHYU stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,234. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.04. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

