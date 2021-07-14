Aristeia Capital LLC Takes Position in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,742,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,992,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of Kairos Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAIR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $611,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KAIR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,857. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

