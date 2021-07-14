Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $15.52 Million in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,520,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 15.71% of Silver Crest Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000.

NASDAQ SLCR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,624. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

