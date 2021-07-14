Aristeia Capital LLC Buys New Shares in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,389,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,701,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPCBU. III Capital Management purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of VPCBU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. 5,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,277. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.33.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

