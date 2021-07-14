Innealta Capital LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Innealta Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,047 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Germany ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Innealta Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Innealta Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 38,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.03. 143,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,150. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.26.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

