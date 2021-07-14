Innealta Capital LLC Buys Shares of 101,824 Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 101,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF accounts for 1.3% of Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLBR. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 552.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.97. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,257. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.47. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

