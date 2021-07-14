SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Stake Lowered by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,404 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $212,000.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,645.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,316,141 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEAS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.32. 18,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,972. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 2.45. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

