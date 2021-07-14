PDT Partners LLC Has $4.95 Million Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,590 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.07% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded down $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 1.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.49 and a 52 week high of $206.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,834.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $2,794,654.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,681 shares of company stock worth $8,147,290. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.