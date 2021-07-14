PDT Partners LLC Has $4.71 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

PDT Partners LLC cut its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,042 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $93.00. 27,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $69.54 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.25.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

