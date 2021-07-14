Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,063 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.43.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $225.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.59. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 over the last three months. 15.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

