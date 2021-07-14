Sessa Capital IM L.P. Acquires New Holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 875,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,381,000. bluebird bio makes up about 1.0% of Sessa Capital IM L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 166.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 44.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.18. 17,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,771. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24. bluebird bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $68.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.75.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

