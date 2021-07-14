Clearline Capital LP Has $29.68 Million Stock Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 36.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 932,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 248,632 shares during the period. Macquarie Infrastructure makes up 3.8% of Clearline Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $29,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 93.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 16.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 259.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE:MIC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.64. 41,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.52. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. Analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

