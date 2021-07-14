Athyrium Capital Management LP Invests $6.15 Million in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Athyrium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,202,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,145,000. Recro Pharma comprises approximately 3.1% of Athyrium Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Athyrium Capital Management LP owned approximately 7.10% of Recro Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REPH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Recro Pharma by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Recro Pharma by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

REPH stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.86. 4,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,570. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.29.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recro Pharma Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.