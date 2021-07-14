Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) is Iszo Capital Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Iszo Capital Management LP grew its stake in Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,285,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,132,686 shares during the period. Nam Tai Property accounts for 30.7% of Iszo Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Iszo Capital Management LP owned 13.48% of Nam Tai Property worth $65,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

Shares of Nam Tai Property stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,713. Nam Tai Property Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $866.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nam Tai Property from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP).

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.