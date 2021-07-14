Insider Selling: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Sells 9,751 Shares of Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 9,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $226,028.18.
ASB traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,716. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.93.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 365,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,799,000 after buying an additional 33,170 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Associated Banc by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,021,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $616,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.
Associated Banc Company Profile
Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
