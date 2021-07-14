Insider Selling: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Sells 9,751 Shares of Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 9,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $226,028.18.

ASB traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,716. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.93.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 365,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,799,000 after buying an additional 33,170 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Associated Banc by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,021,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $616,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

