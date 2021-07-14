Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon Sells 8,306 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 8,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $168,279.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 27,855 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $559,328.40.

On Monday, June 14th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 40,704 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $927,237.12.

On Friday, June 11th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 150,000 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00.

Shares of FNKO stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 25,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,425. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.94. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Funko by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Funko by 54.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

FNKO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

