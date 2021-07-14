Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Short Interest Down 99.8% in June

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 686,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:FPI traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $12.40. 1,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,166. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.42 million, a PE ratio of 426.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 333.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 212.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 72,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,022,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,666,000 after purchasing an additional 60,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,228 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 30,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.