Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Sells C$26,481.00 in Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Scott William Reimond sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total transaction of C$26,481.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,028,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,808,159.90.

Shares of TSE:TVE traded down C$0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.45. 2,192,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$997.42 million and a P/E ratio of -9.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.60. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of C$0.69 and a 52-week high of C$2.90.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tamarack Valley Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.48.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.