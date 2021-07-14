Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Short Interest Down 98.7% in June

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the June 15th total of 7,600,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 9,177.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 111,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,193,000 after buying an additional 110,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.81. 126,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,977. The company has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.05.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

