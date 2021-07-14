PolypuX 1-Day Volume Reaches $40,923.00 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. PolypuX has a total market capitalization of $37,374.40 and $40,923.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolypuX has traded 47.1% lower against the US dollar. One PolypuX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PolypuX

PolypuX launched on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

