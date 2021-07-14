RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Down 7.6% on Insider Selling

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s share price fell 7.6% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59. 11,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 837,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Specifically, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,376,954.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,943,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,493,868.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,455,849 shares of company stock worth $24,039,590. 69.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $990.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.41.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of RPC by 696.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

