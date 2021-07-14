EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 21,932 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,932 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 1.1% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $34,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,261,099,000 after purchasing an additional 208,020 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,951,846,000 after purchasing an additional 487,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,477,000 after purchasing an additional 147,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,619,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,206,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,787,000 after buying an additional 91,490 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $281.05. The stock had a trading volume of 20,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,550. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $281.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,566 shares of company stock worth $15,067,189 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.