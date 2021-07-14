First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) CFO David L. Gamsey Sells 17,969 Shares

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) CFO David L. Gamsey sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $252,105.07.

NYSE FA traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $19.46. 1,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,861. First Advantage Co. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $21.37.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

