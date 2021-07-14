Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) CAO Michele M. Meyers Sells 3,897 Shares

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $303,849.09.

NYSE:BKI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.68. 4,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,277. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Black Knight by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Black Knight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

