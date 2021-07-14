Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 19,699 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,699 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 360.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.66. The stock had a trading volume of 173,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,082. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.46.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.