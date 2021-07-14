Analysts Set Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Target Price at $4.50

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

LMNL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNL traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $111.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26. Liminal BioSciences has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $24.56.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 4,581.80% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $2,374,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

