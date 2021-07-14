Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $19.01 Million Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Hahn Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,057,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 350,497 shares during the period. SLM makes up 4.1% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $19,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in SLM by 4.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Saddle Point Management L.P. purchased a new position in SLM in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 7,220,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,744,000 after buying an additional 225,877 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,441,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SLM by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 59,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.02. 79,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,574,985. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. The business had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. boosted their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.