Zacks: Analysts Expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. EnerSys posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.87 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%.

ENS has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENS traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,738. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $104.47. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

